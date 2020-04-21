In Other News: Setback for Mallya; Prince Harry, Meghan talk tough; ICC meet

From Vijay Mallya suffering a setback at UK's high court, to China criticising India's new foreign direct investment rules, here are top news updates from India and around the world.

A political war of words is raging over the lynching of three men in Maharashtra's Palghar.

Also, the national capital's police force defended its action in cases related to violence at Jamia Millia Islamia and northeast Delhi.

Watch the full video for other important news updates.