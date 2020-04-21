Global  

Growing Worries About COVID-19 Deaths In Nursing Homes

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:39s - Published
Twenty-one percent of the 1,349 COVID-19 deaths in Illinois have been in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

CBS 2's Mike Puccinelli reports.

