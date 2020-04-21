Global  

St. Louis Hospital Celebrates Release of 100th COVID-19 Patient

Video Credit: KTVI - Duration: 02:11s
St. Louis Hospital Celebrates Release of 100th COVID-19 Patient

St. Louis Hospital Celebrates Release of 100th COVID-19 Patient

As healthcare workers across the St.

Louis region work day in and out to save lives of those fighting COVID-19, they are stopping to celebrate victories.

St. Louis Hospital Celebrates Release of 100th COVID-19 Patient

PATIENTS TO BE RELEASED FROMPATIENTS TO BE RELEASED FROMTHE HOSPITAL.

IT'S JUST APATIENTS TO BE RELEASED FROMTHE HOSPITAL.

IT'S JUST ATESTAMENT THAT PROGRESS ISTHE HOSPITAL.

IT'S JUST ATESTAMENT THAT PROGRESS ISTESTAMENT THAT PROGRESS ISBEING MADE.

SOUNDS OF CELEBRATION FOR 58 YEAR-OLD MAURICE CORLEY AS HE WAS ESCORTED OUT OF SAINT MARY'S HOSPITAL.




