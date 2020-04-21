Trump: Businesses will have to 'return' 'inappropriate' funds

Trump was asked about reports that major institutions had received small business funding.
"We'll look at individual things, and some people will have to return it if we think it's inappropriate," Trump said.
Republicans and Democrats have been battling for more than a week over what to include in the fourth round of financial stimulus intended to ease the heavy economic toll of a pandemic that has killed more than 40,000 Americans.
They had sought to finish the package on Monday, but failed to finalize it amid continued disagreements over, among other things, a coronavirus testing strategy.