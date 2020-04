NBC 26 launches 'The Rebound' Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 02:08s - Published now NBC 26 launches 'The Rebound' Monday, NBC 26 launched ‘The Rebound’. The goal is to keep our viewers connected by shining a light on available resources and the unique ways our community is working to come out stronger on the other side. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend NBC 26 launches 'The Rebound' THE FIRST TIME.IT'S LEFT MANYPEOPLE FEELINGFRUSTRATED.WE HOPE 'THEREBOUND' CAN HELP.WE HAVE A TEAMWORKING HARD,REPORTING ONMANAGING THEPRESSURES OF THISPANDEMIC, MAKINGSURE RELIEFPROGRAMS WORK ASPROMISED, AS WELLAS FINDING A JOB,AND FINDING HELP.HERE'S NBC 26'SMATT JARCHOW.IT COULD BE FINDINGA MEAL TO EAT."The phone is ringing offthe hook."IT COULD BE PAYINGTHIS MONTH'S BILLS.."Do I pay my mortgage ormy credit card?"OR..YOUR MANAGINGYOURSELF.."I think it's a risky time foranybody from a mentalhealth perspective."TOGETHER..THECORONAVIRUS HASCREATED A TIME OFTREMENDOUSSTRESS AND NEED INOUR COMMUNITIES.BUT ACROSSNORTHEASTWISCONSIN THEREARE DOZENS OFORGANIZATIONSREADY TO ANSWERTHE CALL.TAKE FOREXAMPLE..THE JACKIENITSCHKE CENTER."We have started arecovery wellness check-in program for anybody inthe community. Severaltimes a week wherepeople can call in and justconnect with people inrecovery."THE UNCERTAINTIESSURROUNDING THECORONAVIRUS CANLEAD TO UNHEALTHYWAYS OF COPING."Certainly, alcohol or otherdrugs as a numbing agentis something that canbecome popular and veryproblematic in a shortamount of time."THE TEAM AT THEJACKIE NITSCHKECENTER RECOGNIZESTHAT..AND ISWORKING TO HELP."Essentially just foundways to keep peopleconnected, not only to thetherapy they need but alsothe support and recovery."BOTTOM LINE..IF YOUNEED HELP RIGHTNOW, NORTHEASTWISCONSIN CANLIKELY PROVIDE IT.BUT THE NEED ISGREAT AND THESEORGANIZATIONS AREBUSY. IF YOU'RE ABLE,THEY COULD USEYOUR HELP TOO."There's always more needfor resources to help, notonly do what we've alwaysdone but to expand uponthat."WE DON'T KNOW JUSTWHAT THE FUTURE OFTHIS PANDEMIC WILLLOOK LIKE.WE DOKNOW..PEOPLE WILLNEED HELP..IT'S THERE..WE'LLWORK TO SHOW YOUHOW TO FIND IT.MATT JARCHOW,NBC26.IN THEREBOUND..WE'LLLOOK AT REOPENINGTHE ECONOMY..?WHAT DOES THAT





