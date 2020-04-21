Local residents protest stay-at-home order

REOPENING BUSINESSES NOTONLY HERE IN BAKERSFIELD BUTAROUND THE STATE."I THINK OUR GOVERNMENT ISTRYING TO CONTROL US.

WE NEED TOGET OFF OUR COUCH AND OPEN UPOURBUSINESSES AND DON'T LET THEMHAVE TOO MUCH CONTROL OVER US.WE HAVEOUR FIRST AMENDMENT RIGHT ANDOUR SECOND AMENDMENT RIGHTS."AROUND 6 OR 7 PEOPLE WEREPROTESTING IN FRONT OF THELIBERTY BELL OFF OF TRUXTUNAVENUE.THEY SAID THEY WERE PROTESTINGTHE ORDER TOSHELTER AT HOME DUE TOCORONAVIRUS.ORGANIZERS SAY THAT THE ECONOMYIS TAKING A HITBECAUSE OF THIS AND BUSINESSESSHOULD BE ABLE TO REOPEN.THEY ALSO ADDED THAT THEY PLANTO HEAD TO SACRAMENTO FOROPERATION GRIDLOCK CALIFORNIA.THE KERN COUNTY BOARD OF