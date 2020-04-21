Small LA Businesses Struggle To Receive Loans As Ruth's Chris, Shake Shack Receive Millions Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:15s - Published now Small LA Businesses Struggle To Receive Loans As Ruth's Chris, Shake Shack Receive Millions Businesses affected by the coronavirus shutdown have been urged to apply for loans, but some small local businesses are not getting as much help as their bigger counterparts. 0

