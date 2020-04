Buffalo employment center works against the grain to continue new job placements amidst virus

NEW YORKERS BACKON THE JOB.WE'RE TRYING TO HELPPEOPLE AND MEETTHEM WHERE THEYARE.UNEMPLOYMENTCLAIMS IN THE REGIONARE UP "2-THOUSAND-5-HUNDRED ANDSEVENTY SEVENPERCENT" COMPAREDTO THIS TIME LASTYEAR WITH OVER 27-THOUSAND PEOPLEFILING FORUNEMPLOYMENTACROSS WESTERNNEW YORK.IT SOUNDS DISMALBUT...BELIEVE IT OR NOTTHERE'S JOBS OUTTHERE RIGHT NOW.AT THE BUFFALOEMPLOYMENT ANDTRAINING CENTERCAREER COUNSELORSARE WORKINGAGAINST THE GRAINTO KEEP WESTERNNEW YORKERSWORKING.THANK YOU FORCALLING, GOODMORNING THIS IS BETCREMOTE SERVICESFROM HOME THIS ISJOYCE.

HOW MAY IHELP YOU?THAT'S THE SOUND OF"BETC" GOING VIRTUALAS COUNSELORSKEEP TAKING CLIENTSLOOKING FOR WORKIN THE AREA.AND THERE ARE ALOT LOOKING.THE WORD WENT OUTTHAT WE WERE STILLOPEN FOR BUSINESS,BUT JUST DOING ITREMOTELY.CLIENTS LIKE OMAR.A LOT OF JOBS IFYOU GO AND APPLYTHEY'RE GOING TOTELL YOU THERE ISNOT A LOT OFBUSINESS ANDBUSINESS IS SLOW SOWE'RE NOT HIRING ATTHIS MOMENT.OMAR WAS SUPPOSEDTO BE IN NORTHCAROLINA FOR ARMYBOOTCAMP BUT THECORONAVIRUSDELAYED HIS TRAININGAND HE ENDED UPNEEDING TO PICK UP ASECOND JOB AFTERHIS HOURS WERE CUT.JOYCE WILL.SHE HADTHE ABILITY ANDCONNECTION THAT ARESTILL HIRING AND WILLAT LEAST GIVE YOUANOTHER 20HOURS/WEEK.SINCE BETC ISFEDERALLY FUNDED,CLIENTS PAY NOTHINGTO GET ANASSESSMENT --TRAINING WHENFACILITIES WEREOPEN -- AND RESUMEREVIEW..

ON THE WAYTO FINDING A NEWJOB.EVERYTHING ISFEDERALLY FUNDED,BASICALLY ALL THEYHAVE TO DO IS SPENDTHEIR TIME.SOME JOBS ARE INHIGHER DEMAND THANOTHERS RIGHT NOW -WITH EMPLOYERSPUTTING IN WORKREQUESTS DIRECTLYTO THE EMPLOYMENTCENTER..CDL-A DRIVERS, THEYNEED DRIVERS THAT'SREAL BIG.

ANYBODY INTHE MEDICAL FIELD,OBVIOUSLY LPNS.SINCE THE PANDEMICBEGAN 44 PEOPLEHAVE FOUND WORKLOCALLY THROUGHTHE B-E-T-C -- ANDCOUNSELORS SAYPLACEMENTS AREEVEN MOREGRATIFYING RIGHTNOW THAN EVERBEFORE.BECAUSE YOU KNOWIT'S A CHALLENGE, NOONE HAS EVEREXPERIENCEDANYTHING LIKE THIS,OBVIOUSLY.FOR HELP GETTIBACK TO WORK CALL8-5-6, 5-6-27.

