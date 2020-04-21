Covid-19 | WHO counters Trump; Germany targets China; oil turmoil: Top updates

From World Health Organisation hitting out at the United States of America, to crude oil prices hitting historic lows - here are the top updates on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Germany demanded greater transparency from China regarding the origin of the Sars-Cov-2 virus.

Meanwhile, China has been sending medical supplies to India, with 20 flights expected to arrive next week.

However, Beijing has objected to the changes in India's foreign direct investment policy.

Watch the full video for the other updates on the outbreak of Covid-19.