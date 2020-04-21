Health officials say we are in a plateau with no new confirmed cases today

Our team coverage with kezi nine news reporter emma withrow... live in downtown eugene... to tell us if we should feel encouraged with these new numbers.

Dr. luedtke said that with local hospitals such as peace health and mckenzie willamette ramping up testing for covid-19 the future is looking bright.

But that doesn't mean that we as a community should stop following regulations.... it actually means we need to keep following them because they're proving effective.

Luedtke said our community clearly hasn experienced a peak in the virus, such as italy and new york did, but rather what wee currently experiencing is a plateau.

That is all based off of our current confirmed case numbers and the amount of people we are testing.

It shows two pieces it shows first of all there's no big increase in cases and secondly it shows there is a big increase in testing.

So i'm heartened by both of those i think those are both good signs luedtke also said its important to note that with a huge increase in tests we are able to properly gage where the virus is coming from.

When i spoke to jason davis with lane county public health on the phone earlier he says our community is doing great with flattening the curve of the virus.... and regardless of what laws are passed or restrictions are lifted.... we need to continue to distance ourselves from others.

