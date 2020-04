Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf To Ease Restrictions On Construction, Vehicle Sales Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:39s - Published 21 hours ago Alexandria Hoff reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf To Ease Restrictions On Construction, Vehicle Sales IGNORED SOCIAL DISTANCINGGUIDELINES AND MANY WERE NOTWEARING MASKS.GOVERNOR WOLF EXTENDED HISSTAY-AT-HOME UNTIL MAY 8TH.ALSO THAT DAY CONSTRUCTIONPROJECTS CAN RESOUM AND CARDEALERSHIPS ACROSS THECOMMONWEALTH ARE BREATHING ASIGH OF RELIEF.EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY THEY CANCONDUCT SALES ONLINE.ALEXANDRIA HOFF EXPLAINS HOWTHIS WILL WORK.Reporter: THE DEALERSHIP LOTHAS BEEN A LONELY PLACE.WHEN WE WERE ALL ON A LEVELPLAYING FIELD, IT WAS A LITTLEEASIER TO SWALLOW.HE HAS FELT THE STINGFIRSTHAND.IN PERSON CAR SALES HAVE BEENPROHIBITED THROUGHOUT THENORTHEAST, SURROUNDING STATESLIKE NEW JERSEY, TWAR, NEW YORKHAVE PERMITTED DEALERSHIPS TOSELL CARS ONLINE.BECAUSE OF SENATE BILL 841,AUTO SALES WILL NOW BE ALLOWEDTO TAKE PLACE ONLINE.HERE'S THE THING.SENATE BILL 841 DOESN'T SPEAK SOMUCH TO CAR SALES AS IT DOES TONOTARY SERVICES, WHICH IS AREQUIREMENT IN PURCHASING AVEHICLE.YOU HAVE TO BE NEXT TO THEM.Reporter: IN SENATE BILL 841ALLOWS THIS TO HAPPEN VIRTUALLYAND THEREFORE CAR SALES CANHAPPEN ONLINE TOO.ALL OF OUR INVENTORY ISVIRTUAL ON OUR WEBSITE.Reporter: THE DEALERSHIPSCAN'T MEET THEIR CUSTOMERS INPERSON BUT CUSTOMERS CAN PERUSETHE LOT.CLIENTS CAN LOOK AROUND, LOOKAT THE CAR AND EITHER CALL OR GOON THEIR SMART PHONE ON THE LOT.Reporter: AND LIKE A TAKEOUTORDER EITHER PLACED ONLINE OR BYPHONE, THE NEW GUIDELINES ALLOWFOR THE CAR TO BE HANDED OFF IN





