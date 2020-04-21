Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Hogan 'Didn't Understand Too Much About What Was Going On' In Terms Of Coronavirus Testing Capacity In Md., Trump Says

Hogan 'Didn't Understand Too Much About What Was Going On' In Terms Of Coronavirus Testing Capacity In Md., Trump Says

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 02:42s - Published
Hogan 'Didn't Understand Too Much About What Was Going On' In Terms Of Coronavirus Testing Capacity In Md., Trump Says

Hogan 'Didn't Understand Too Much About What Was Going On' In Terms Of Coronavirus Testing Capacity In Md., Trump Says

President Donald Trump took aim at Maryland Governor Larry Hogan Monday, saying during his daily coronavirus update the governor "didn't understand too much" about the state's testing capacity for the coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LoneWolfSpirit2

Gus Ketchersid Wrong Republican Governor for Trump to Attack!!! Trump: Hogan 'Didn't Understand Too Much About What Was Going On'… https://t.co/4NRbefiqar 13 minutes ago

CrysWalk25

Crystal Walker RT @wjz: President Donald Trump took aim at Maryland Governor Larry Hogan Monday, saying during his daily coronavirus update the governor "… 1 hour ago

LBoogy31

Larry Calhoun RT @HellgrenWJZ: After @realDonaldTrump says Gov. Hogan “didn’t really understand the list. He didn’t understand too much about what was go… 2 hours ago

EvanLambertTV

Evan Lambert @DefargePenelope @fox5dc The President said Hogan didn't know what we was talking about. Seems like an insult to me… https://t.co/5qXYSvbGnC 2 hours ago

marinildac

Ralé-Tamofu-Mais SUS Menos Banqueiro Atirando nos correligionários 🙄 🔻 Trump Opens Coronavirus Briefing by Taking Shots at GOP Guv By Hunter Woodall… https://t.co/2MGYlYROCN 3 hours ago

mikeystep

Step RT @SocialWorkItOut: “Donald Trump...saying Hogan ‘didn’t really understand’... current testing capacity... But @GovLarryHogan said much of… 3 hours ago

SocialWorkItOut

❤️ Dr. Allison Berkowitz ❤️ “Donald Trump...saying Hogan ‘didn’t really understand’... current testing capacity... But @GovLarryHogan said much… https://t.co/tSqzGwTLw7 4 hours ago

HellgrenWJZ

Mike Hellgren After @realDonaldTrump says Gov. Hogan “didn’t really understand the list. He didn’t understand too much about what… https://t.co/lKykuHmg1l 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.