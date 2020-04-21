Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Delaware Department Of Corrections Mourning Sudden Death Of Correctional Officer

Delaware Department Of Corrections Mourning Sudden Death Of Correctional Officer

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:21s - Published
Delaware Department Of Corrections Mourning Sudden Death Of Correctional Officer
Officials say the officer's death is not coronavirus-related.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Delaware Department Of Corrections Mourning Sudden Death Of Correctional Officer

NATURAL CAUSES SHE WAS 98 YEARSOLD.THE DELAWARE DEPARTMENT OFCORRECTIONS IS MOURNING THESUDDEN DEATH OF ONE OF ITSOFFICERS.OFFICERS SAY THAT LAMAR ROBINSONKING DIED FROM A MEDICAL ISSUEUNRELATED TO COVID-19.THEY SAY THE 30-YEAR-OLD MAN




You Might Like


Tweets about this

avnblogfeed

AVN News Feed Delaware Department Of Corrections Mourning Sudden Death Of Correctional Officer https://t.co/kcDbh5ICEy 2 days ago

JosephMRyan1

Joe #CancerSucks Ryan (Army Dad) RT @OfficerCom: Delaware Department Of Corrections Mourning Sudden Death of Officer https://t.co/QPIYxlmFwa 2 days ago

OfficerCom

Officer.com Delaware Department Of Corrections Mourning Sudden Death of Officer https://t.co/QPIYxlmFwa 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.