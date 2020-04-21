Delaware Department Of Corrections Mourning Sudden Death Of Correctional Officer Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:21s - Published 2 days ago Officials say the officer's death is not coronavirus-related. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Delaware Department Of Corrections Mourning Sudden Death Of Correctional Officer NATURAL CAUSES SHE WAS 98 YEARSOLD.THE DELAWARE DEPARTMENT OFCORRECTIONS IS MOURNING THESUDDEN DEATH OF ONE OF ITSOFFICERS.OFFICERS SAY THAT LAMAR ROBINSONKING DIED FROM A MEDICAL ISSUEUNRELATED TO COVID-19.THEY SAY THE 30-YEAR-OLD MAN





