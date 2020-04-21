Global  

Drop In Demand For Gas During COVID-19 Pandemic Shuts Down East Bay Refinery

Drop In Demand For Gas During COVID-19 Pandemic Shuts Down East Bay Refinery

Drop In Demand For Gas During COVID-19 Pandemic Shuts Down East Bay Refinery

Gasoline demand in the Bay Area is so low, an east bay refinery is shutting down.

Len Ramirez reports on the ripple effect from the dramatic drop in demand for gas since the COVID-19 pandemic.

