Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Q&A: How Small Business Owners Should Prepare To Secure More Funds

Q&A: How Small Business Owners Should Prepare To Secure More Funds

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 03:08s - Published
Q&A: How Small Business Owners Should Prepare To Secure More Funds

Q&A: How Small Business Owners Should Prepare To Secure More Funds

There’s still no deal on the $450 million coronavirus aid package that would dump billions more into the Federal Small Business Loan program.

CBS 2’s Vince Gerasole has more on what business owners should be doing right now to prepare.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Trump_Kills

🌊Willy H.🌊#FBR🌊#COVID19🌊Please Follow🌊 RT @JBartlettt: @JuddLegum @RuthsChris Boycott @RuthsChris they stole money from the PPP that should have gone to real small business owner… 9 minutes ago

greenerideal

Greener Ideal Small business owners should take genuine steps to help the environment and make their offices a positive space for… https://t.co/YuOvYiwV2E 23 minutes ago

dismisstrump

Dump Trump RT @richtomfo: The rollout of this payroll protection program is not going well. Small business owners everywhere should be outraged at the… 25 minutes ago

piperheart

Kathy Adams RT @AnnaApp91838450: https://t.co/tdW2Wb6pSe Congressman Gaetz Is Correct What Corrupt Pelosi Has Done To Small Business Owners, Employee… 30 minutes ago

urbanmodernism

NYC Mom ❄️🇺🇸🇩🇴🌊🧩 🗽 @krause_steph @JRubinBlogger @realDonaldTrump 🤦🏽‍♀️ immigrants are one of the highest population of small business… https://t.co/XEcJKmr64Q 36 minutes ago

Taxpayers1234

Taxpayer1234 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 RT @joegooding: The fake news media are attacking Americans who want to work and and are expressing their #1A rights. They should be thanki… 38 minutes ago

joemgomez75

joe gomez @MayorGallego @KateWGallego @RepGregStanton You should be working along with the Governor to get the state opened u… https://t.co/ElenXKz1sX 39 minutes ago

dexterdoink

bored debord @withsobersenses @anna_sturman the discussion from 29:40-33:30 is pretty fucking insane. the idea that the primary… https://t.co/OQr2UqC76B 40 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.