Southwest forward Avrie Grayer signs with Wallace State Video Credit: WMGT - Published 3 days ago Southwest forward Avrie Grayer signs with Wallace State Southwest senior forward Avrie Grayer will continue her college basketball career at Wallace State in Alabama. She signed her letter of intent over the weekend. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Southwest forward Avrie Grayer signs with Wallace State Like i can provide value both at the plate and pitching, and i feel like i can help the team a lot in that way let's talk girls high school basketball now ... i want to congratulate southwest forward avrie grayer ... here's why ... over the weekend, she signed a letter of intent to hoop for wallace state in alabama ... i knew it was only a matter of time ... i mean ... just checkout some of her highlights ... dj roll it ... avrie's mid-range jumper and post game is absolutely filthy ... she averaged 15.4 points and 9 boards last season ... she was named to the all-middle georgia first team by hypesouth media ... most importantly ...





