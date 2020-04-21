Global  

Southwest forward Avrie Grayer signs with Wallace State

Video Credit: WMGT - Published
Southwest senior forward Avrie Grayer will continue her college basketball career at Wallace State in Alabama.

She signed her letter of intent over the weekend.

Like i can provide value both at the plate and pitching, and i feel like i can help the team a lot in that way let's talk girls high school basketball now ... i want to congratulate southwest forward avrie grayer ... here's why ... over the weekend, she signed a letter of intent to hoop for wallace state in alabama ... i knew it was only a matter of time ... i mean ... just checkout some of her highlights ... dj roll it ... avrie's mid-range jumper and post game is absolutely filthy ... she averaged 15.4 points and 9 boards last season ... she was named to the all-middle georgia first team by hypesouth media ... most importantly ...




