The Baker and The Beauty S01E03 Get Carried Away

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:30s - Published
The Baker and The Beauty 1x03 "Get Carried Away" Season 1 Episode 3 Promo - Noa invites Daniel on a charity trip to Puerto Rico where things don't go as planned, while Vanessa stays close to the Garcias and helps Mateo land his next gig as a DJ.

At home, Mari invites Natalie's crush to their house where Natalie is put in a position to act on her feelings on an all-new episode of ABC's “The Baker and the Beauty,” Monday April 27th on ABC.

Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

The Baker and The Beauty 1x03 Promo/Preview "Get Carried Away" The Baker and The Beauty Season 1 Episode 3 Promo The Baker and The Beauty 1x03 Promo "Get Carried Away" (HD) #TheBakerAndTheBeauty » Starring: Nathalie Kelley, Victor Rasuk, Dan Bucatinsky, Michelle Veintimilla

