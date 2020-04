The Baker and The Beauty S01E03 Get Carried Away

The Baker and The Beauty 1x03 "Get Carried Away" Season 1 Episode 3 Promo - Noa invites Daniel on a charity trip to Puerto Rico where things don't go as planned, while Vanessa stays close to the Garcias and helps Mateo land his next gig as a DJ.

At home, Mari invites Natalie's crush to their house where Natalie is put in a position to act on her feelings on an all-new episode of ABC's β€œThe Baker and the Beauty,” Monday April 27th on ABC.

Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

