The right way to reopen the economy from a doctor's perspective

We've all been asking the same question, individually and as a community.

What will it take for us to reopen.

George had a chance to ask that question of dr. brian mcdonough, the chief medical contributor for cbs radio.

And kati?

Dr. mcdonough is adamant that there is a right way to do this and a wrong way.

He says we need dat?

Testing to truly find out how widespread exposure to this virus i?

Before we can just open things up completely.

He says to open without data would be a recipe for a dramatic spike in the illness.

He doesn't think minnesota should do what florida did last week.

Eventually rochester is going to reopen.

In an ideal world, though, that won't happen until there is a confirmed measure of what doctors call herd immunity to covi?1?

Or even bette?

A vaccine.

No such confirmed protections were in place last week when florida began reopening its beaches.

Dr. brian mcdonough says that could be a recipe for disaster.

All you need is five or ten people with the virus intermixing with people who don't have it and that virus is going to go from person to person to person and then they then will carry it and it will go to the next person and that's how you start getting these problems. so the florida experience is how you don't open the country.

You want a definition of the way not to do it, look at what florida did with the beaches that's a big mistake and i hope it have long term problems and we won't know for 14 days.

Dr. mcdonough is hopeful we will gradually build up the aforementione d herd immunity.

That's when so many people in a community become immune to a disease that it prevents the spread of the illness.

Which brings us back to testing.

A study in iceland concluded that roughly 50 percent of the population there has been exposed to the virus.

That is the sort of number that approaches herd immunity.

Right now, though, we haven't gotten any significant data on how many of us have been exposed... katie that is the truly valuable info.

It really is, thank you george.

