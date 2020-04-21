Global  

Trump Tweets That He Will Temporarily Suspend Immigration Into US Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

President Donald Trump said Monday night that he will sign an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration to the United States as the world continues to battle rising coronavirus cases.

