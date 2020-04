23ABC News at 7 p.m. | Top Stories for April 20, 2020

..LOCAL OWNER OF ARCPOINT LABSIN BAKERSFIELDSTARTED ADMINISTERING ANTIBODYTESTS TO EVALUATEIMMUNITY IN COVID-19 PATIENTS .IN RECENT WEEKS..

COSTS OF THETEST RAISED TO 195DOLLARS....AND AFTER AN INDIVIDUAL GETSTHEIR BLOOD DRAWN..

THEYWILL RECEIVE RESULTS IN ABOUT 48HOURS TO INDICATE RECENTOR PAST INFECTION..

OR POTENTIALIMMUNIITY.

INHOPES OF GIVING YOUR EMPLOYERINFORMATION ABOUT HOW SAFEIT IS TO RETURN TO WORK..LESLIE ELLIOT WITH ARCPOINT LABSTELLS US SAYS SHE TESTSAROUND 500 INDIVIDUALS A WEEK ..AND THEY ARE SEEINGABOUT 5 PERCENT POSITIVITY FORAT LEAST ONE OF THE ANTIBODIES.AND WHILE THE TEST HAS NOT BEENREVIEWED BY THE FDA.

THETEST HAS BEEN APPROVED UNDER ANEMERGENCY ORDER OF THEFDA.

IN GENERAL..

A FULL FDAAPPROVAL WOULD TAKEOVER A YEAR TO AUTHORIZE."THIS IS A TEST TO GIVE USINSIGHT.

AND IF WE WERE WAITINGTHAT 18 OR 24 MONTHS..

TO GETINSIGHT.

THE FDAS THOUGHT WASTHAT WE WOULD BE WAY BEHIND.

SOTHEY THOUGHT IT WAS WORTHAUTHORIZING IT UNDER THEEMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION DOTHAT PEOPLE WOULD HAVE THESEINSIGHTS.."AND EARLIER THE DISTRICTSATTORNEYS OFFICE SAIDANTIBODY TESTS ARE COMING FROMCHINA MAKING THEM FRAUDULANT..BUT ELLIOT FROM ARCPOINT LABSSAYS THEY ARE NOLONGER USING THOSE SPECIFICTESTS..MEANTIME -- THE KERN COUNTYBOARD OF SUPERVISORS ISPREPARING FOR ITS MEETINGTOMORROW -- AND THECHAIRPERSON WILL PRESENT ALETTER REGARDING THETAFT PRISON.SUPERVISOR AND CHAIRPERSONLETICIA PEREZ WILL PRESENTHER LETTER ASKING TAFT PRISON TOSTOP INMATETRANSFERS.THE LETTER WILL BE SENT TOATTORNEY GENERAL WILLIAMBAR AND THE FEDERAL BUREAU OFPRISONS DIRECTOR.IT WILL REQUEST FOR IMMEDIATESUSPENSIONS OF ACTIVITIES TOPRIORITIZE HOME CONFINEMENT OFINMATES AT THE TAFT PRISON INRESPONSE TO COVID-19.THE MEETING IS SET FOR TOMORROW.THE BOARD WILL ALSO DISCUSS APROPOSAL TO PROVIDEESSENTIAL WORKERS IN ALLBARGAINING UNITS WITH SOME HELP.IT INCLUDES ADDITIONAL PAID SICKLEAVE... CHILD CAREREIMBURSEMENT... AND TECHNOLOGYSTIPENDS -- AMONG OTHER THINGS.AGAIN -- THE MEETING ISTOMORROW.TODAY IS THE START OF NATIONALCRIME VICTIMS' RIGHTSCRIME VICTIMS' RIGHTS WEEK --AND THE KERN COUNTY DISTRICTATTORNEY TOOKSOME TIME TO ADDRESS IT."EACH YEAR OUR COMMUNITY HASCOME TOGETHER TO MAKE A STANDAGAINST CRIME AND WE MARCH...WEAREHERE SO THAT THE VOICE OF THECRIME VICTIM IS HEARD."DISTRICT ATTORNEY CYNTHIA ZIMMERSAYS THE WEEK ISALL ABOUT SEEKING JUSTICE FORVICTIMS AND INSPIRING HOPE.SHE ADDED THAT THOUGH SOME COURTHEARINGS HAVE BEENDELAYED -- THEIR PROSECUTORS ARESTILL HARD AT WORK SEEKINGJUSTICE.THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY'S OFFICEIS RELEASINGVIDEOS EVERY DAY THIS WEEK INHONOR OF CRIME VICTIMS.THE KERN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICEIS CURRENTLYHIRING FOR OVER 100 DETENTIONDEPUTIES POSITIONS.23ABC'S DANIELA GARRIDO HAS MOREON WHAT YOU NEED TOKNOW IN THIS WEEK'S KERN BACK INBUSINESS.THE KERN COUNTY SHERIFF'SDEPARTMENT IS CURRENTLYHIRING OVER 100 FULL-TIMEDETENTION DEPUTY POSITIONS.MALLORY SERJEANT/KCSO DETENTIONCENTER: "SO WE ARE IN NEED OFBODIES ANYONE WHO IS INTERESTEDINTHE LAW ENFORCEMENT CAREER THATPOSSES THEHONEST, TRUSTWORTHINES S,INTEGRITY, AND PRIDE OF HELPINGTHEMSELVES AND THEIR FAMILY BUTALSO THEIR COMMUNITY"THE POSITION IS ONE OF ONLY TWOCOUNTY POSITIONS OPENFOR HIRE AS THE PANDEMICCONTINUES."BASIC REQUIREMENTS ARE MINIMUM18 YEARS OF AGE,POSSESSION OF A VALID CLASS CLICENSE, AND A STC CORECERTIFICATION AND THAT WILL GETTHEM INTO THE FACILITY,TRAINING WILL BE IN THE FIRSTYEAR THEYRE HERE" CURRENTLY THEYARE HIRING FOR DETENTIONS DEPUTYLATERALPOSITIONS.DEPUTY HUCKABEE/KCSO DETENTIONCENTER: "ALATERAL IS BASICALLY ANYONE THATHAS THEIRCERTIFICATES OUTSIDE THE COUNTYOF KERN SO ANYONE THATDIDN'T OBTAIN THEIR CERTIFICATESIN THE ACADEMYKERN COUNTY SHERRIF PROVIDES"THE MONTLY SALARY FOR THEPOSITION RANGES BETWEEN 3-THOUSAND AND 5-THOUSAND ANDINCLUDES MEDICALINSURANCE."THE FOUNDATION AND OPERATIONSTHAT WE DO ARE MAINTAINING THESAFETY AND SECURITY OF ANOTHERHUMAN BEING SO THATBEING THE INMATES"ACCORDING TO THE STAFF, EVERYDAY ON THE JOB LOOKS A LITTLEDIFFERENT."YOURE GOING TO GO THROUGH THATALL INMATES ARE ACCOUNTEDFOR SAFE AND WELL AND MAKE SURETHEYRE GOING TO COURTAPPOINTMENTS AND DOCTORAPPOINTMENTS AND GETTING THESERVICES THAT THEY NEED"DANIELA GARRIDO, 23ABCCONNECTING YOUHERE'S 23ABC'S METEOROLOGISTALLISON GARGARO WITH ALOOK AT YOUR FORECAST.A WEAK SYSTEM IS MOVING ACROSSTHE REGION OVERNIGHT.THE BULK OF THE PRECIPITATIONFROM THIS STORM WILL BEIMPACTING AREAS TO THE NORTH OFKERN COUNTY.

THERE IS A CHANCEFOR LIGHT RAIN SHOWERS TO FALLIN THE MOUNTAINSTHIS EVENING AND TUESDAYMORNING.WINDS WILL BE A BIG FACTOR INTEHACHAPI AND THE DESERT THISEVENING.

THERE IS A WINDADVISORY IN THOSE AREASUNTIL 10 AM TUESDAY.

SUSTAINEDWINDS WILL BE FROM 20 TO 30 MPH,WITH GUSTS REACHING UP TO 50MPH.DUE TO THE STRONG WINDS, AIRQUALITY REMAINS GOODON TUESDAY IN THE VALLEY.TEMPERATURES STAY BELOWAVERAGE WITH A HIGH OF 73DEGREES IN BAKERSFIELD,LAKE ISABELLA IN THE UPPER-60SAND 50S IN THE SOUTHMOUNTAINS.HIGH PRESSURE MOVES IN ADOMINATES FOR THE REST OF THEWEEK AND INTO THE WEEKEND.BAKERSFIELD COULD BE SEEINGTHE WARMEST TEMPERATURES OF THEYEAR SO FAR... NEARING 90DEGREES ON SATURDAY.THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA HAS BEENUNDER A STAY AT HOMEORDER FOR ABOUT A MONTH -- BUTSOME IN SAN LUIS OBISPOCOUNTY BELIEVE COUNTY OFFICIALSSHOULD HAVE THE SAY ON WHENTHEIR ECONOMY REOPENS.PEOPLE HIT THE STREETS IN SANLUIS OBISPO TODAY...PROTESTING THE COUNTY ANDSTATE'S RECENT DECISION TOEXTEND THE STAY AT HOME ORDERUNTIL MID MAY.PROTESTORS SAY THE EXTENSION ISUNCONSTUINTIONAL -- AND ARECALLING FOR A REOPENING OF THEECONOMY.

WITH SIGNS... MASKS ANDCHANTS PEOPLE WANTED THEIRVOICES TO BE HEARD -- AS THEYSPOKE OUT AGAINSTGOVERNOR NEWSOM'S DECISION TOEXTEND THESTATE'S STAY AT HOME ORDER."WE CAME TOGETHER TO PEACEFULLYGATHER, IN ORDER TO SUPPORT THECOUNTY'S GOAL, TO RE-OPEN THECOUNTY IN TWO WEEKS AND WE WANTGOVERNORNEWSOM TO KNOW THAT WE SUPPORTOUR COUNTY."SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY OFFICIALSALSO ADDRESSEDPLANS FOR REOPENING OF THEECONOMY DURING THEIRPRESS CONFERENCE THIS AFTERNOON-- AIMING FOR A MAY1-ST DATE FOR PHASE 1.CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE HASEXTENDED ITS LOW-INCOMERATEPAYER ASSISTANCE PROGRAM TOITS SMALL BUSINESSCUSTOMERS -- WHO HAVE HAD TOINVOLUNTARILY CLOSE DUE TOTHE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC.THE PROGRAM WAS INITIALLY FORRESIDENTIAL CUSTOMERS -- BUTCAL WATER RECOGNIZED THEHARDSHIP HAD HIT ITS SMALLBUSINESS CUSTOMERS.ACCORDING TO CAL WATER -- THEL-I-R-A PROGRAM IS OFFERED TOCUSTOMERS WHO MEET INCOMEGUIDELINES.QUALIFYING CUSTOMERS RECEIVE ADISCOUNT ONTHEIR MONTHLY SERVICE CHARGE.FOR MORE INFORMATION -- HEAD TOOUR WEBSITE -- TURNTO 23 DOT COM.HAVE YOU LOOKED AT YOUR GROCERYBILL LATELELY?

IT'SPROBABLY A LOT HIGHER..

AND NOTJUST BECAUSE YOU AREBUYING MORE.CONSUMER REPORTER JOHN MATARESELOOKS INTO WHY SOMEGROCERY ITEMS ARE SUDDENLY A LOTMORE EXPENSIVE..

SOYOU DON'T WASTE YOUR MONEY.GROCERY STORE SUPPLIES REMAINTIGHT... WITH ITEMS FROMTYLENOL TO CHICKEN NOW HARD TOFIND.BUT AT THE SAME TIME...PRICESKEEP CREEPING UP, AND WE AREPAYING A LOT MORE FOR LESS.REMEMBER WHEN EGGS WERE 99CENTS.....AND BEEF WAS 2.79 APOUND, AND PORK JUST 1.79?NOT ANYMORE."THE PRICE OF EGGS HAS GONEEXTREMELY HIGH COMPARED WITH AFEW YEARS AGO."CINDY DETORE SAYS HER 99 CENTEGGS ARE NOW $1.59.A GALLON OF MILK AT HER STOREIS $2.99, UP A DOLLAR THISYEAR.FORBES MAGAZINE FOUND THATNATIONALLY:--EGG PRICES ARE UP 50% THISYEAR.--ORANGE JUICE IS UP 20%.--RICE: UP 20%.--WHEAT: UP 15%BUT FROM THE DOESN'T THAT STINKFILE...THE WORST MAY BEYET TOO COME!SMITHFIELD FARMS HAS JUSTCLOSED SEVERAL MEATPROCESSING PLANTS DUE TO WORKERSGETTING SICKWITH COVID 19.GROCERY CHAINS NOW WARN ABOUTPORK BECOMINGTHE NEXT TOILET PAPER... OR ATLEAST SEEING A BIG PRICE HIKEINTHE COMING WEEKS.GROCERY STORES INSIST THEY ARENOT GOUGING.BUT WHEN ITEMS GET SCARCE,STORES TO PULL PROMOTIONS...AND PRICES GO UP AND UP.AND THAT REALLY STINKS IF YOUARE OUT OF WORK.BOTTOM LINE: UNTIL SHELVES AREFILLED UP AGAIN ....PRICESWILL REMAIN HIGH.AS ALWAYS DONT WASTE YOUR MONEY.I'M JOHN MATARESESOME PEOPLE SHOWING GRATITUDEFOR HEALTH CARESOME PEOPLE SHOWING GRATITUDEFOR HEALTH CAREWORKING WHILE SPREADING SOMEHOPE -- AS A SIGN WAS PUT UP INFRONT OF MEMORIAL HOSPITAL.A SIGN THAT READ "HEROES WORKHERE" WAS PUT UP OVER THEWEEKEND BY THE CENTRE OF NEUROSKILLS IN FRONT OF THEHOSPITAL.OF COURSE -- HEALTH CARE WORKINGARE ON THE FRONTLINESEVERY DAY HELPING TO KEEPEVERYONE SAFE AND TREATPATIENTS.HERE AT 23 -- WE THANK ALL OFOUR BRAVE HEALTH CARE WORKERS.YOU'RE WATCHING 23ABC NEWS AT 7-- WE'LL BE RIGHT BACK.