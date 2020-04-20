Global  

Financial Focus: April 20, 2020

In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas.

Gas prices continue to plummet, in some states gas has been reported under a $1 per gallon.

LG unveils its newest smartphone called the Velvet.

Financial Focus is sponsored by Clark County Credit Union.

Watch it weekdays on 13 Action News.

AND GAMING...BOYD GAMING IS DOWN ABOUT 4 ANDAHALF PERCENT.CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT IS DOWNMORE THAN 1 PERCENT.MGM RESORTS IS DOWN NEARLY 4PERCENT.LAS VEGAS SANDS IS DOWN MORETHAN 8 PERCENT.WYNN RESORTS IS DOWN 6 AND AHALF PERCENT.RED ROCK RESORTS IS DOWN 5PERCENT.IN TONIGHT'S....FINANCIAL FOCUS...OIL PRICES CONTINUE TOPLUMMET.SOME STATES ARE REPORTING GASPRICES OF LESS THAN A DOLLAR AGALLON.CRUDE OIL PRICES HAVEN'T BEENTHIS LOW....SINCE -2-THOUSAND-2-.EXPERTS SAY...PRICES MIGHT GO EVEN LOWER....AS DEMAND.....CONTINUES TO FALL.HERE IN THE VALLEY..GAS BUDDY REPORTS...THE LOWEST PRICE IS....-1-93- A GALLON....AT SAM'S CLUB.L-G UNVEILED SOME DETAILS ABOUTITS NEXT FLAG-SHIP "SMARTPHONE"...IT IS CALLED "VELVET."IT HAS AN CAMERA DESIGN THATINCLUDES 3 DIFFERENT SIZEDLENSES ...THE L-G VELVET WILL COME INBLACK, GREEN, RED OR WHITE.THERE'S NO WORD YET ON PRICINGOR A RELEASE DATE.TONIGHT'S FINANCIAL FOCUS ISBROUGHT TO YOU BY "CLARK COUNTYCREDIT UNION"..NEXT AT 6:30..




