Tucson nursing home confirms 85 COVID-19 cases among residents, staff Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 00:32s - Published 25 minutes ago Tucson nursing home confirms 85 COVID-19 cases among residents, staff A Tucson nursing home has 85 confirmed cases of coronavirus among its residents and staff members. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Maria Arey RT @kgun9: JUST IN: There are 55 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among residents of a nursing home on Tucson's south side. A spokesperson for… 16 minutes ago Eggcredible Tuscon, AZ: Tucson nursing home confirms 85 COVID-19 cases among residents, staff. A spokesperson confirmed Monday… https://t.co/nT8tzvztIU 24 minutes ago BKM Tucson nursing home confirms 55 COVID-19 cases among residents https://t.co/l8DniBZEkC 4 hours ago KGUN9 On Your Side JUST IN: There are 55 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among residents of a nursing home on Tucson's south side. A spok… https://t.co/Mrln1bFZIj 5 hours ago