Tucson nursing home confirms 85 COVID-19 cases among residents, staff

Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Tucson nursing home confirms 85 COVID-19 cases among residents, staff

Tucson nursing home confirms 85 COVID-19 cases among residents, staff

A Tucson nursing home has 85 confirmed cases of coronavirus among its residents and staff members.

