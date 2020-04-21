CBP extends cross border travel restrictions

Global  

Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 00:19s - Published
Cross border travel restrictions have been extended for another 30 days, according to Customs and Border Protection.

CROSS BORDER TRAVELRESTRICTIONS HAVE BEENEXTENDED FOR ANOTHER 30 DAYS.CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTIONANNOUNCED THE EXTENSION THISMORNING.

THE ORDER STILLALLOWS FOR ESSENTIAL TRAVELACROSS THE BORDER -- FOR WORKOR COMMERCE.

ESSENTIAL TRAVELALSO INCLUDES MEDICALTREATMENT -- DIPLOMATIC TRAVEL-- AND MILITARY RELATEDTRAVEL.

ALL NON- ESSENTIALTRAVEL IS RESTRICTED.




