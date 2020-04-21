TDOT shares message to remind everyone to look out for each other on the roads

ROAD PER WEEK... THAT'SACCORDING TO THE TUCSONDEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION.JUST LAST NIGHT -- APEDESTRIAN WAS HOSPITALIZEDWITH LIFE- THREATENINGINJURIES AFTER BEING HIT BY ACAR AT IRVINGTON AND 1STAVENUE.

T-DOT SAYS TWO PEOPLEARE DYING EVERY WEEK ON TUCSONROADS -- THEIR MESSAGE ON HOWTO STOP IT -- "LOOK OUT FOREACH OTHER." "WE ARE PLEADINGWITH PEOPLE TO SLOW DOWN, OBEYTHE TRAFFIC LAWS, AND MOREIMPORTANTLY PAY ATTENTION WHENTRAVELING THE ROADWAYS."OFFICIALS ARE ALSO REMINDINGPEDESTRIANS THAT WHEN USINGTHE CROSS WALKS, NEVER ASSUMETHAT THE DRIVER SEES YOU ANDTO BE ALERT.IF YOU SEE SOMETHING YOU'DLIKE CHANGED ON SOUTHERNARIZONA ROADS -- EMAIL US ATSAFE ROADS AT KGUN 9 DOT COM-- OR CALL THE NUMBER ON YOURSCREEN.AN ORDER BY THE GOVERNOR PUT A