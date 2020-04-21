Better Call Saul Season 5 - Ethics Training with Kim Wexler: Decision-Making Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 03:08s - Published 1 hour ago Better Call Saul Season 5 - Ethics Training with Kim Wexler: Decision-Making Better Call Saul Season 5 - Ethics Training with Kim Wexler: Decision-Making Kim Wexler teaches you how handle tough choices when the ethical answers aren't clear –and what to do when you make a mistake. #BetterCallSaul #AMC 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this TheShotgunBob RT @jasonschreier: Now that it's over, fair to say season 5 of Better Call Saul was one of the best seasons of television ever, yes? (Yes) 10 seconds ago Bryan Kestner ‘Better Call Saul’ Co-Creator Peter Gould on That Explosive Season Finale and How Kim May Be Breaking Bad… https://t.co/6ikTXQgql9 33 seconds ago Kirb🌱 eeeeee the Better Call Saul season finale 54 seconds ago Ralph Renz RT @sreekyshooter: [next season of BETTER CALL SAUL] Kim Wexler: *opens Twitter* https://t.co/Sf3JxindXF 2 minutes ago Zodd🏴‍☠️ RT @RottenTomatoes: Grounded by @mrbobodenkirk's endlessly nuanced, lived-in performance, Better Call Saul's fifth season is a darkly funny… 3 minutes ago Sam Osterling RT @big_business_: Better Call Saul season 5. https://t.co/xaVmuoU3Lb 3 minutes ago Jack The Boss RT @popetheking: Better Call Saul Season 5 FINALE was JUST OUTSTANDING.... makes me so sad we only have one season left.... but so many que… 4 minutes ago Zach Pope Better Call Saul Season 5 FINALE was JUST OUTSTANDING.... makes me so sad we only have one season left.... but so m… https://t.co/mPp2vaytwo 4 minutes ago