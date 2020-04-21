Global  

Heavy rains cause flash floods in West Java, Indonesia

This was the moment flash floods hit Cianjur, Indonesia on April 21 as a result of several hours of heavy rain.

The filmer told Newsflare: "This incident happened today due to heavy rain and made the water overflow from the river, and caused flooding."

