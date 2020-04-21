Global  

COVID-19 'survival kits' given to vulnerable New York population

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:41s - Published
COVID-19 'survival kits' given to vulnerable New York population

COVID-19 'survival kits' given to vulnerable New York population

A US organisation has set up in NYC's Union Square and is handing out COVID-19 survival kits to the vulnerable.

The vulnerable include veterans, the elderly and children amongst others who receive the goods for free.

Others pay for the same items but revenue from this helps fund the equipment for those who are vulnerable.

The organisation said: "This is a tough time... Every little bit helps."

