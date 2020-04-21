Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Lyrid Meteor Shower Visibility To Peak Wednesday Morning

Lyrid Meteor Shower Visibility To Peak Wednesday Morning

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Lyrid Meteor Shower Visibility To Peak Wednesday Morning

Lyrid Meteor Shower Visibility To Peak Wednesday Morning

The best times to be able to see the meteor shower will be in the pre-dawn hours Wednesday morning, KDKA meteorologist Ray Petelin reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Da_Real_Mikey_K

Mike Edward Kuhn RT @KDKA: Lyrid Meteor Shower Visibility To Peak Wednesday Morning https://t.co/MLv8OftdyG 2 seconds ago

VSNPenn

Verdant Square Network PA Lyrid Meteor Shower Visibility To Peak Wednesday Morning https://t.co/Yk9GDYcE0F 8 minutes ago

KDKA

KDKA Lyrid Meteor Shower Visibility To Peak Wednesday Morning https://t.co/MLv8OftdyG 11 minutes ago

HowardScott75

Howard Scott @EmmaLuckhurst_ Not great visibility last night, but starlink is due again tonight and Wednesday, I think. Lyrid Me… https://t.co/fUtaanXjFJ 27 minutes ago

natrin

Michael Natrin @TheKarateMarate Yep! I wasn't even looking for them but apparently Lyrid is peaking right now + new moon means gre… https://t.co/UhUIhnrUHh 3 hours ago

austinaustin13

🌸aws10 powas🔮 RT @noxjustice: Tonight is the Lyrid meteor shower. Any places within an hour or two of Tulsa good for visibility? 2 days ago

noxjustice

justice Tonight is the Lyrid meteor shower. Any places within an hour or two of Tulsa good for visibility? 2 days ago

support_dem

Albert F Support Dem RT @RCdeWinter: For stargazers... This year, the Lyrids will be visible from about April 16 to April 30, peaking in visibility on the eveni… 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.