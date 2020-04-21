Mike Edward Kuhn RT @KDKA: Lyrid Meteor Shower Visibility To Peak Wednesday Morning https://t.co/MLv8OftdyG 2 seconds ago

Verdant Square Network PA Lyrid Meteor Shower Visibility To Peak Wednesday Morning https://t.co/Yk9GDYcE0F 8 minutes ago

KDKA Lyrid Meteor Shower Visibility To Peak Wednesday Morning https://t.co/MLv8OftdyG 11 minutes ago

Howard Scott @EmmaLuckhurst_ Not great visibility last night, but starlink is due again tonight and Wednesday, I think. Lyrid Me… https://t.co/fUtaanXjFJ 27 minutes ago

Michael Natrin @TheKarateMarate Yep! I wasn't even looking for them but apparently Lyrid is peaking right now + new moon means gre… https://t.co/UhUIhnrUHh 3 hours ago

🌸aws10 powas🔮 RT @noxjustice: Tonight is the Lyrid meteor shower. Any places within an hour or two of Tulsa good for visibility? 2 days ago

justice Tonight is the Lyrid meteor shower. Any places within an hour or two of Tulsa good for visibility? 2 days ago