Motorcyclist speeds along quiet roads during UK lockdown

This was the moment a Birmingham driver captured a motorcyclist taking advantage of quiet roads during the UK's COVID-19 lockdown.

Footage shows the motorcyclist travel at dangerous speeds in a bus lane in the Bournbrook area of the city on April 11.

Reacting to the traffic offence, the driver can be heard saying "why would you do that?!" amongst expletives.

He explained: "Starts off with a faint motor sound; unclear what it is and then it gets closer and whooshes past.

"They stop at traffic lights surprisingly but then speed off loudly when they turn amber."