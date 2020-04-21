India’s corona vaccine effort, how AC air flow spread virus in Wuhan restaurant: Top 5 from HT
|
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:21s - Published
India’s corona vaccine effort, how AC air flow spread virus in Wuhan restaurant: Top 5 from HT
Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top 5 stories you need to know.
In today’s episode, Sunetra talks about the number of COVID-19 cases in India, the number of health workers fighting the virus in India, the country’s Corona vaccine effort, rise in India’s internet usage and more.
Watch the full video for more details.