Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson donate antibodies for coronavirus vaccine development

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson donate antibodies for coronavirus vaccine development

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson donate antibodies for coronavirus vaccine development

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson donate antibodies for coronavirus vaccine development

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are going to be donating their blood to medical researchers, in the hope that their antibodies will help find the cure to coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sharef75724841

sharef Actor Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Donate Their Blood for the Corona Virus Vaccine https://t.co/MyVOxTeyAJ https://t.co/MGzoAfrL6J 23 hours ago

CaroleFawcett1

Carole Fawcett trump hater queen fan RT @latimesent: Meanwhile, Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks are participating in a study to see if their newly acquired antibodies might be of use… 1 day ago

chandrairene

cynthiairene RT @cynthiaIrene2: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson donate blood for coronavirus vaccine development https://t.co/G8posu6y4p 4 days ago

NEO_17_45

Neo RT @EyesOnQ: Hmmmm ::: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson donate blood for coronavirus vaccine development https://t.co/ETkc56uAiM 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.