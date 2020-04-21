Sleepy husky gets awoken by owner tickling her TONGUE

This is the adorable moment a sleepy husky gets awoken by her owner - tickling her TONGUE.

Owner Nicole Kantor, 21, from Miami captured the moment she woke grumpy husky Bailey from her nap.

The adorable pup can be seen innocently napping with her tongue sticking out - before owner Nicole starts tickling her tongue to get her attention.

Bailey wakes up and lets out a grumpy groan before giving Nicole a look of disapproval.

Nicole says her bizarre sleep routine is a common occurrence and is just one of Bailey's funny characteristics.

"She probably does it about 20 times a night.

Bailey also forgets to put her tongue back into her mouth sometimes".

She says Bailey is keeping her company during the coronavirus pandemic - acting as a comforting companion.

"Having Bailey by my side has made me feel blessed to have a companion like her.

Having her around helps keep me sane."