Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump to suspend immigration into US

Trump to suspend immigration into US

Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Trump to suspend immigration into US
President Donald Trump says he plans to ban immigration into the US.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

joemoonblue

Joe Cox jnr RT @Reuters: President Donald Trump says he will suspend all immigration into the United States temporarily through an executive order in r… 2 seconds ago

LadyVelvet_HFQ

Princess Hend Al Qassimi RT @spectatorindex: JUST IN: Amid coronavirus outbreak, President Trump to sign Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the… 2 seconds ago

cmccbyfaith

C McC ☮️😇🇺🇸✝️⚾️❤️ RT @IminHisbook: America was built on immigration. My grandparents were immigrants & had boys that became WWII heros. The foundation is imp… 7 seconds ago

vmcarneiro

Valéria Carneiro RT @business: Donald Trump says he’ll sign an executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States https://t.co/dhPogs… 8 seconds ago

meewis101

mart RT @Orcusa1: President Trump is going to suspend immigration into the United States. This is a perfect time for President Trump to fix an… 16 seconds ago

DavidJo05753949

David Jones Trump to suspend all immigration into US over coronavirus https://t.co/jEHoAuuqv6 https://t.co/NWkqDgX1ag 18 seconds ago

Khaos_The_Meow

🌪 Khaos the Meow 🌪 RT @JulianSvendsen: @realDonaldTrump Do you think President Trump was right to temporarily suspend all immigration into the US? (Please hel… 21 seconds ago

BriefCity

The City Brief #US President Donald #Trump said on Monday that he will suspend all immigration into the United States temporarily… https://t.co/lLmkRVYgHU 23 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.