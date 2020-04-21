Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson donate antibodies for coronavirus vaccine development Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:35s - Published 1 hour ago Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson donate antibodies for coronavirus vaccine development Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are going to be donating their blood to medical researchers, in the hope that their antibodies will help find the cure to coronavirus. 0

