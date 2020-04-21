Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Several shooting stars seen in timelapse of Lyrid meteor shower

Several shooting stars seen in timelapse of Lyrid meteor shower

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:27s - Published
Several shooting stars seen in timelapse of Lyrid meteor shower

Several shooting stars seen in timelapse of Lyrid meteor shower

Several shooting stars are seen in this timelapse of the Lyrid meteor shower from Gloucestershire on April 21.

This footage was filmed over the course of five hours.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.