Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman put feud on hold for charity Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:42s - Published 1 hour ago Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman put feud on hold for charity Reynolds announced on Instagram "Hugh and I have a temporary cease fire on our feud for the @allinchallenge". 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Matt M RT @VancityReynolds: Hugh and I have a temporary cease-fire on our feud for the @allinchallenge. So, I nominate, legendary Astronaut, @Cmdr… 1 minute ago fre sh RT @RealHughJackman: So, I’ve agreed to trust that Ryan can hold his tongue for one day. A (very) temporary cease-fire for the @allinchalle… 4 minutes ago The Loop Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman are offering to run your lemonade stand! https://t.co/ffbCE6w12k 5 minutes ago DoubtingThomMouse RT @etalkCTV: When life gives you lemons, make lemonade… with @VancityReynolds and @RealHughJackman? https://t.co/pEeMkaNkgx 6 minutes ago zad bod 😎 RT @TrumbleRobo: @thattugglife I love the duality of Ryan Reynolds "hating" Hugh Jackman and Deadpool being obsessed with Wolverine. 13 minutes ago