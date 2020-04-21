Global  

RESTAURANTS REOPENING

In the hoosier state?

Restaurants remain empty?

But that could change in a matter of weeks.

Hoosier leaders say they're looking into what they can do to save small business owners and people who work in the restaurant industry.

A few changes are being discussed?

Including disposable menus or silverware?

Anything to limit what people are touching.

Customers could also see more employees?

Wearing gloves or masks when they're working.

Companies are saying they just want things to get back to normal.




