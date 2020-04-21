Global  

North Korean Leader Kim Jong-Un ‘Gravely Ill’ After Surgery

North Korean Leader Kim Jong-Un ‘Gravely Ill’ After Surgery

North Korean Leader Kim Jong-Un ‘Gravely Ill’ After Surgery

Reports state that the leader has had heart surgery and is “gravely ill” following the procedure.

Kim has been the dictator of North Korea and of its nuclear arsenal since his father, Kim Jong-il passed away in 2011.

AJMcGuire4

A.J. McGuire RT @Sabrina67408695: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un 'gravely ill after heart surgery' https://t.co/pQz24QG2wB via @MetroUK 2 seconds ago

Spacetalkblog

Spacetalk Top story: US source: North Korean leader in grave danger after surgery - CNNPolitics https://t.co/2Te4WKL03L, see… https://t.co/6GfpdvGYOP 3 seconds ago

dirtzero6003

장환 RT @Reuters: South Korea says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un not gravely ill, following reports he had undergone a cardiovascular procedur… 11 seconds ago

Patty_Matsuda

Patrícia Matsuda⚢ RT @CNN: BREAKING: The US is monitoring intelligence that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is in grave danger after surgery, according to a… 11 seconds ago

ThatCrazyGuy18

Kyle Qrvis RT @CNN: South Korea says it can't corroborate reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is gravely ill, with an official in the preside… 12 seconds ago

masg66

Just Ann American RT @jimsciutto: Full story: US source: North Korean leader in grave danger after surgery https://t.co/BgzdD4JI8F 24 seconds ago

LELIYE__

You RT @mcdonaldsarahj: Kim Jong Un may be in ‘grave danger’ after surgery, CNN reports https://t.co/yX4Tr8e9fi via @bpolitics 28 seconds ago

OrkanTan

Orkan RT @PopCrave: According to @CNN, US intelligence agencies are receiving information that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is in grave danger… 31 seconds ago

