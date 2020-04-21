North Korean Leader Kim Jong-Un ‘Gravely Ill’ After Surgery Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 00:52s - Published now North Korean Leader Kim Jong-Un ‘Gravely Ill’ After Surgery Reports state that the leader has had heart surgery and is “gravely ill” following the procedure. Kim has been the dictator of North Korea and of its nuclear arsenal since his father, Kim Jong-il passed away in 2011. 0

