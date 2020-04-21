Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > What drugs might work against Covid-19, watch the video to find out | Oneindia News

What drugs might work against Covid-19, watch the video to find out | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:30s - Published
What drugs might work against Covid-19, watch the video to find out | Oneindia News

What drugs might work against Covid-19, watch the video to find out | Oneindia News

As the world battles the Coronavirus Pandemic, While research into related coronaviruses over the last few decades has brought some promising looking drugs, only large clinical trials on patients with COVID-19 will be able to reveal precisely whether these interventions are safe and effective.

Remdesivir, Lopinavir/Ritonavir, Chloroquine and Hydroxychloroquine and few others are such drugs.

#CoronavirusLockdown , #COVID19 , #CoronavirusOutbreak

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.