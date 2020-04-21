Global  

The Odd Reason Queen Elizabeth Celebrates Two Birthdays Every Year

You may try to channel your royal side by picking up on some of Queen Elizabeth's traits and Kate Middleton’s fashion choices, but the reality is to be a true Queen you have to celebrate two birthdays.

Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

