‘US to add 75 million barrels of oil to strategic reserve’: Donald Trump

President Donald Trump said US will purchase 75 million barrels of oil and put it into strategic reserve.

Trump’s announcement comes after oil prices plunged below zero on April 20.

He said, “Based on the record low price of oil that you've been seeing, it's at a level that's very interesting to a lot of people.

We're filling up our national petroleum reserves, strategic, you know, the strategic reserves, and we're looking to put as much as 75 million barrels into the reserves themselves.

That would top it out.

That would be first time in a long time it's been tapped out.

We'd get it for the right price.” Watch the full video for more.