How Did '4/20' Become a Holiday for Weed?

Antha Leigh 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 RT @captainsuth: Just had a thought... With holiday parks closed and shops keen to sell their stock, will this become known as the Summer o… 3 minutes ago

Enigmatism™ RT @Enigmatism_: In A.D. 350, Pope Julius I, bishop of Rome, proclaimed December 25 the official celebration date for the birthday of Chris… 13 minutes ago

Liberalhypocrisy It’s become a sport to call India (customer service) just to see what lies they make up each time. Really? They say… https://t.co/sWJU1oUxxM 42 minutes ago

🌟Baek My Only Star🌟 RT @EXO_s__Miracle9: I know the internet will break if this ever happens and that day will become a national holiday to celebrate @weareo… 1 hour ago

Jodi O @TUIUK But general holiday insurance? Insurance companies are no longer selling travel insurance if I was to become unwell etc 1 hour ago

Sarah Parks RT @HearMyVoiceBsly: Poet in Lockdown - Sonnet No. 4 We’re pleased to reveal that Barnsley’s own Ian McMillan has become Barnsley’s ‘Poet… 1 hour ago