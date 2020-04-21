Global  

West Bengal refuses to allow a central team to investigate alleged coronavirus lockdown violations

A furious Bengal today refused to allow a central team, one of six sent to select states to investigate alleged coronavirus lockdown violations, to travel for its field trip, in an escalating row with the central government.

OF CORONAVIRUS CASES IN INDIA HAVE BREACHED THE 18,000 MARK WITH AROUND 590 DEAD.

61 additional districts from 23 States/UTs have not reported any fresh cases in last 14 days according to the Health Ministry.

States have been advised not to use rapid testing kits for two days.

