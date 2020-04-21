Oil Prices Plummet to Minus $37 a Barrel Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:04s - Published now Oil Prices Plummet to Minus $37 a Barrel US crude prices reached their lowest level on record, with West Texas Intermediate crude dropping to minus $37.63 a barrel. 0

