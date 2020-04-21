Shake Shack Returning $10M Emergency Loan to Government Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:20s - Published now Shake Shack Returning $10M Emergency Loan to Government The company was awarded the loan as part of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). An emergency program intended for small businesses to be able to pay workers and keep things running amid the COVID-19 health crisis. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Beau⛈️Allen┌П┐⚀▄⚀┌П┐ RT @evamckend: .@shakeshack is returning 10 million dollar emergency loan it received from PPP aimed for small businesses. Question for m… 2 hours ago Business News 'The Big Guys Get Bailed Out': Restaurants Vie for Relief Funds -- Shake Shack was among the larger companies criti… https://t.co/FwY3yvcZem 3 hours ago Lluc Valério RT @CNN: Shake Shack is returning a $10 million loan it received from the US government under an emergency program that was touted as a way… 5 hours ago fj ‘The Big Guys Get Bailed Out’: Restaurants Vie for Relief Funds Larger companies criticized for seeking small-busi… https://t.co/HfLVBoTU6K 7 hours ago Stock Sharks Shake Shack is returning a $10 million loan it received from the US government under an emergency program that was… https://t.co/lDOegfDthY 7 hours ago laziestgardener#stayathome🏡 RT @AureHope: Trump & GOP Ensured Their Wealthy Donors Were Bailed Out First. Shake Shack was among the larger companies criticized for re… 8 hours ago Donald Packard RT @WKRN: “We’re fortunate to now have access to capital that others do not. Until every restaurant that needs it has had the same opportun… 9 hours ago Gunner 😷🇺🇸🇭🇰😷 光復香港 😷 時代革命 😷🇭🇰🇺🇸😷 #ShakeShack is returning a $10 million loan it received from a federal emergency fund meant to help small businesse… https://t.co/72fIHNzJiU 9 hours ago