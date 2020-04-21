Global  

Shake Shack Returning $10M Emergency Loan to Government

The company was awarded the loan as part of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

An emergency program intended for small businesses to be able to pay workers and keep things running amid the COVID-19 health crisis.

