Elba says he is 'humbled to be alive' after Covid-19 scare Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 01:22s - Published now Elba says he is 'humbled to be alive' after Covid-19 scare Actor Idris Elba says recovering from a Covid-19 infection has given him a new outlook on life and has inspired him to begin a UN fund for poor farmers. 0

