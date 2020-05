Joe Wicks' PE lessons raises £100k for NHS Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:00s - Published 2 weeks ago Joe Wicks' PE lessons raises £100k for NHS The Body Coach Joe Wicks has raised nearly £100,000 for the NHS through his YouTube videos 'PE with Joe'.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Body Coach Joe Wicks 'super grateful' to NHS after hand surgery Joe Wicks, who runs charity lockdown workouts, suffered complications after previous hand surgery.

BBC News - Published 12 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this