New Zealand looks to totally eliminate virus Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:25s - Published 3 weeks ago New Zealand looks to totally eliminate virus New Zealand is looking to totally eliminate the virus. They have only seen 13 deaths from COVID-19. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend New Zealand looks to totally eliminate virus CORONAVIRUS -- NEW ZEALAND ISLOOKING TO TOTALLY ELIMINATEIT.THE COUNTRY HAS ONLY SEENTHIRTEEN DEATHS FROM COVID-19.THE PRIME MINISTER ISSUED ASTRICT LOCKDOWN IN LATE MARCHWHEN ONLY A HUNDRED PEOPLE HADTESTED POSITIVE.NEW ZEALAND WOULD BE THE FIRSTTO GET RID OF THE VIRUS...BUT THE PRIME MINISTER SAYSSHE'S PREPARING FOR NEW CASESWHEN THE COUNTRY REOPENS ITSBORDERS.TIME NOW IS X:XX -- A PRO





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Woman Jailed for Refusing Exam When Entering New Zealand Later Tests Positive for COVID-19



A woman traveling from the U.S., accused of refusing to be examined upon arriving in New Zealand and subsequently jailed, has not tested positive for the coronavirus. Veuerโ€™s Justin Kircher has more. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:56 Published 2 days ago New Zealand to reopen malls, cafes from Thursday as virus curbs eased



The Pacific nation was locked down for more than one month under "level 4" restrictions that were eased by a notch late last month. It has continued to enforce strict social measures on many of its.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:53 Published 2 days ago