Tom Brady caught working out

Even if you're Tom Brady - you can get in trouble for ignoring the Stay at Home order.

Brady was cited for working out in one of the Tampa's parks, which are all closed.

BRADY WAS CITED FOR WORKING OUT IN ONE OF THE CITY PARKS...WHICH ARE CLOSED. BRADY RECENTLY SIGNED WITH THE TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS.




