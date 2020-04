Cross border travel restrictions Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:50s - Published now Cross border travel restrictions The U.S. state department has issues a "do not travel advisory." They have requested U.S. citizens abroad return to the U.S. now or prepare to stay in Mexico for a while. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Cross border travel restrictions SAYING QUOTE - "IF YOU'RE ATOURIST IN MEXICO, IT'S TIME TOGO HOME."THE U-S STATE DEPARTMENT HASISSUED A "DO NOT TRAVELADVISORY", REPORTING THAT U-S.CITIZENS ABROAD SHOULD RETURNTO THE U-S NOW OR PREPARE TOSTAY IN MEXICO FOR ANINDEFINITE PERIOD.THOUSANDS OF AMERICANS LIVE INBAJA...MANY IN THE COASTAL CITY OF"ROSARITO"...AND THEY ARE CHOOSING TO STAY.(BAJA 2)1;26 IN MY MIND I'VETHOUGHT IT THOUGHT IF I GETHURT I'LL GO TO THE EMERGENCYROOM --MY MASK IS --ON MY CLOTHHAT IS ON--MY GLOVES ARE ONWHAT AM I GOING TO CATCH?THE CUSTOMS AND BORDERPROTECTION HAVE EXTENDED CROSSBORDER TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS FORANOTHER 30 DAYS.THE ORDER STILL ALLOWS FORESSENTIAL TRAVEL ACROSS THEBORDER FOR WORK OR COMMERCE.WHILE MANY COUNTRIES STRUGGLE





